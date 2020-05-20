The Point : Season 2020 Episode 13 Sport And Wellbeing

The Point examines the impact of COVID-19 to our national sporting codes as well as state and local competitions and the knock on affect to our physical and mental health. Journalist Rangi Hirini checks in on our mob preparing to head overseas for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. And journalist Shahni Wellington finds out the plans for the 50th annual Koori Knockout from the reigning champions, the South Coast Black Cockatoos.