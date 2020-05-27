The Point : Season 2020 Episode 14 Journey To Reconciliation And Beyond

The Point marks 20 years since the Corroboree 2000 reconciliation walks where thousands of Australians walked over bridges across the nation in solidarity. We are also joined live by award winning filmmakers Rachel Perkins and Warwick Thornton to talk about the importance of Indigenous perspective in changing hearts and minds of Australians. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.