The Point : Season 2020 Episode 15 Black Lives Matter

The death of yet another African American at the hands of police has led to global ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstrations. The Point examines the treatment of people of colour in the United States and compares the situation with Australia, almost 30 years on from the Royal Commission into Aboriginal deaths in custody. Hosted by Ryan Liddle and Shahni Wellington.