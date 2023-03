The Point : Season 2020 Episode 16 After The Rallies

Following unprecedented Black Lives Matter marches across the country, The Point analyses how recommendations from the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody have been implemented, and explores what steps should be taken to prevent any more of our people dying. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.