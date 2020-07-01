The Point : Season 2020 Episode 19 Rebuilding Black Business

The Point investigates the road ahead for black businesses and industries across the nation after Coronavirus related closures. We take a look at how corporate Australia has responded to the Black Lives Matter movement locally. And we check in on the Indigenous tourism industry recovering from the devastating impact of border closures. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.