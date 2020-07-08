The Point: Season 2020 Episode 20
Naidoc Week Reflections

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
54m
Play
Naidoc Week Reflections
54m

This week the Point marks what should be NAIDOC Week; we look at the rich protest history that NAIDOC was born from and how its evolved over the years to celebrate the achievements of our community and put us squarely on the map. We speak to those that have made key contributions to the evolution of our national week and we talk about what NAIDOC could look like in the future. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS