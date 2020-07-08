The Point : Season 2020 Episode 20 Naidoc Week Reflections

This week the Point marks what should be NAIDOC Week; we look at the rich protest history that NAIDOC was born from and how its evolved over the years to celebrate the achievements of our community and put us squarely on the map. We speak to those that have made key contributions to the evolution of our national week and we talk about what NAIDOC could look like in the future. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.