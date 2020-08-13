The Point: Season 2020 Episode 21
Cancel, Keep Or Context?

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
55m
54m

The Point takes an in-depth look at “Cancel Culture” and examines how media companies have been responding to content that depict racist views and stereotypes of our people across historic and current creative works. “Cancel Culture” is increasingly becoming more common – but at what cost? We explore whether cancelling, keeping or contextualising content is the best approach to educate audiences. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.

English
