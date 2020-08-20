The Point : Season 2020 Episode 22 Cook Or Crook?

The Point explores what a truth telling process could look like in Australia as we confront our nations forgotten history. In the 250th year since Lieutenant Cook’s alleged ‘discovery’ of Australia, we ask how history can be decolonised and what should be done with the countless number of statues and tributes to the ‘crooks’ that litter our towns and cities.