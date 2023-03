The Point : Season 2020 Episode 24 Climate Justice

The Point showcases the work of our people protecting biodiversity and Country across the globe. We explore why an Indigenous led national cultural fire strategy could make a difference to the 2021 bushfire season as we join the Girringun Rangers for a traditional burn in Cardwell. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.