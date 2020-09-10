The Point : Season 2020 Episode 25 Saving Black Lives

On World Suicide Prevention Day, The Point investigates why suicide rates of our people are four times higher than non-Indigenous Australians. We explore how our communities are coping with isolation and mental health through the Coronavirus pandemic. And we hear Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Warung artist Jandamarra Cadd’s personal journey. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Shahni Wellington.