The Point: Season 2020 Episode 25
Saving Black Lives

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
55m
Play
Saving Black Lives
54m

On World Suicide Prevention Day, The Point investigates why suicide rates of our people are four times higher than non-Indigenous Australians. We explore how our communities are coping with isolation and mental health through the Coronavirus pandemic. And we hear Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Warung artist Jandamarra Cadd’s personal journey. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Shahni Wellington.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS