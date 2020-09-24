The Point: Season 2020 Episode 27
Sydney Olympic Reflections

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
54m
Play
Sydney Olympic Reflections
54m

The Point looks back at the 2000 Sydney Olympics as a defining moment when Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures were shared to the world. From Cathy Freeman lighting the cauldron, to Yothu Yindi performing at the closing ceremony, the team explore this moment in our history and examine whether Australia has grown in the two decades since. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS