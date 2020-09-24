The Point : Season 2020 Episode 27 Sydney Olympic Reflections

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

54m

Play Sydney Olympic Reflections 54m

The Point looks back at the 2000 Sydney Olympics as a defining moment when Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures were shared to the world. From Cathy Freeman lighting the cauldron, to Yothu Yindi performing at the closing ceremony, the team explore this moment in our history and examine whether Australia has grown in the two decades since. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.