Arts And Our Voice

The Point examines how black artists and musicians use their work to highlight issues impacting on our communities throughout the Black Lives Matter movement and beyond. The team also investigates the path forward for black creative industries from stage to screen to dance and entertainment in rebuilding after Coronavirus related restrictions have eased across the nation. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.