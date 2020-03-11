The Point: Season 2020 Episode 3
Indigenous Women Breaking The Mould

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
56m
Play
Indigenous Women Breaking The Mould
55m

The Point marks International Women’s Day by celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women breaking the mould. Reporter Keira Jenkins explores how women are cutting through traditionally male dominated industries and leaving their mark. Journalist Madeline Hayman-Reber meets the all-female Lake Tyers Aboriginal Fire Fighting team. And we meet a remarkable mother who’s beaten a debilitating drug habit and found her voice as a rap performer. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and Rae Johnston.

Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS