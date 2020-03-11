The Point : Season 2020 Episode 3 Indigenous Women Breaking The Mould

The Point marks International Women’s Day by celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women breaking the mould. Reporter Keira Jenkins explores how women are cutting through traditionally male dominated industries and leaving their mark. Journalist Madeline Hayman-Reber meets the all-female Lake Tyers Aboriginal Fire Fighting team. And we meet a remarkable mother who’s beaten a debilitating drug habit and found her voice as a rap performer. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and Rae Johnston.