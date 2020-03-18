The Point : Season 2020 Episode 4 Coronavirus And Our Mob

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

56m

Play Coronavirus And Our Mob 55m

The Point takes a look at the Coronavirus pandemic and asks how we can protect our communities, our elders and our culture. Epidemiologist Mary-Louise Mclaws from UNSW joins us live on the panel to talk next steps in the hunt for a vaccination for COVID-19. Western Australian correspondent Rangi Hirini meets members of the Women's Footy team in Looma and hears how the game is transforming their lives. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.