The Point: Season 2020 Episode 5
Social Distancing And Our Environment

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
56m
Play
55m

The Point takes a look at the Coronavirus pandemic and asks how we can best be prepared to protect our communities, our elders and our culture. Epidemiologist Lisa Jackson-Pulver from Sydney University and Dr Mark Wenitong answer your questions about COVID-19. We are joined live by Neighbour Day ambassador and landscape architect Costa Georgiadis to chat about how to stay socially connected while social distancing. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Shahni Wellington.

