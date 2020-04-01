The Point : Season 2020 Episode 6 Covid-19 - Laughter As Medicine

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

56m

The Point explores our unique sense of humour and how we used comedy to as a way to have our voices heard. Reporter Madeline Hayman-Reber takes a look at the impact our stand up comics are having on the comedy circuit. And we examine the impact films like ‘Barbecue Area’ have had in discussing the impact of colonisation on our people. Presented by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.