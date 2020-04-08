The Point : Season 2020 Episode 7 Covid-19: Impact To Black Business

The Point explores the impact of Coronavirus to black businesses, with Laura Berry from Supply Nation joining us live on the desk – at a distance of course! Journalist Keira Jenkins investigates the impact to the Indigenous tourism industry. Journalist Ryan Liddle looks at how the Indigenous arts industry has diversified its business during this challenging time. Plus we answer your questions about COVID-19. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.