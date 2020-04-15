The Point: Season 2020 Episode 8
Black Representation In Pop Culture

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
55m
Play
Black Representation In Pop Culture
55m

The Point explores the different ways we are represented through pop culture in Australia and the new ways our stories are being told and interpreted. Reporter Brooke Fryer takes a look at the popular video site TikTok and the ways our mob are standing out. Journalist Ryan Liddle takes a look at the Aboriginal comic books that are encouraging our kids to want to read. And what shows you need to watch while isolating. Hosted by Rachael Hocking and John Paul Janke.

Subtitles:
English
