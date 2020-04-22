The Point: Season 2020 Episode 9
Returning Our Cultural Heritage

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
56m
Returning Our Cultural Heritage
55m

The Point examines how our lost cultural heritage is being slowly returning home. Reporter Danny Teece-Johnson travels to the UK to follow the repatriation of cultural artefacts. Journalist Douglas Smith heads to Burketown as Gangalidda-Garawa cultural objects come home. And Karla Grant meets a unique family who’s been on the hunt to find the remains of their baby brother and return him to country. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.

English
