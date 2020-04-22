The Point : Season 2020 Episode 9 Returning Our Cultural Heritage

The Point examines how our lost cultural heritage is being slowly returning home. Reporter Danny Teece-Johnson travels to the UK to follow the repatriation of cultural artefacts. Journalist Douglas Smith heads to Burketown as Gangalidda-Garawa cultural objects come home. And Karla Grant meets a unique family who’s been on the hunt to find the remains of their baby brother and return him to country. Hosted by John Paul Janke and Rachael Hocking.