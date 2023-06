The Point : Season 2023 Episode 1 Tuesday May 30, 2023

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

52m

Play Tuesday May 30, 2023 52m

Join JP and Narelda, and their panel including Bundjalung lawyer and human rights advocate Vanessa Turnbull-Roberts, Yes 23 Campaign Director Dean Parkin, and co founder of Media Diversity Australia Antoinette Lattouf.