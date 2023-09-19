The Point: Season 2023 Episode 13
On The Road: Tarndanya, Adelaide

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
56mExpires in 2 months

As Australia heads toward a Referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, National Indigenous Television's (NITV) current affairs program, The Point: Referendum Road Trip with John Paul Janke and Narelda Jacobs, is the home of First Nations perspectives informing all Australians in the lead up to the vote.

Play
On The Road: Tarndanya, Adelaide
56m
Subtitles:
English
All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS