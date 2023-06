The Point : Season 2023 Episode 2 Tuesday June 06, 2023

Waiben (Thursday Island) in the Torres Strait is the first stop in The Point's referendum Road Trip, with a panel of guests including traditional owner Milton Savage, indigenous Marathon Foundation's Elsie Seriat and climate justice campaigner Kabay Tamu.