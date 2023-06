The Point : Season 2023 Episode 4 Tuesday June 20, 2023

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

55m

Play Tuesday June 20, 2023 54m

As Australia heads toward a Referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, National Indigenous Television's (NITV) current affairs program, The Point: Referendum Road Trip with John Paul Janke and Narelda Jacobs, is the home of First Nations perspectives informing all Australians in the lead up to the vote.