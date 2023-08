The Point : Season 2023 Episode 7 Tuesday August 08, 2023

The Point returns with a special stop on its Referendum Road Trip, from the 23rd annual Garma festival, a significant political and cultural Indigenous gathering of thousands of people at the Yolŋu ceremonial site Gulkula, in North East Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory.