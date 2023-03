The Point : Season 2020 Episode 1 Pat Turner

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

26m

Play Pat Turner 25m

In this Point Special Rachael Hocking speaks with Pat Turner, Lead Convener of the Coalition of Peaks; CEO of NACCHO and Co-Chair of the Joint Council to discuss the formation of the Coalition of Peaks and the ongoing partnership with government to negotiate a new National Agreement on Closing the Gap.