The Point: Season 2020 Episode 2
Shared Decision Making

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
25m
Play
Shared Decision Making
24m

In this Point Special John Paul Janke sits down with Katrina Fanning, the Chairperson of the ACT Aboriginal and Torres Strait Elected Body, the only national Indigenous advisory body to a state or territory government. In this in-depth interview they discuss how Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people can develop and strengthen the decision-making process between the Coalition of Peaks and governments over Closing the Gap.

All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS