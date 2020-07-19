The Point : Season 2020 Episode 2 Shared Decision Making

In this Point Special John Paul Janke sits down with Katrina Fanning, the Chairperson of the ACT Aboriginal and Torres Strait Elected Body, the only national Indigenous advisory body to a state or territory government. In this in-depth interview they discuss how Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people can develop and strengthen the decision-making process between the Coalition of Peaks and governments over Closing the Gap.