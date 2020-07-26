The Point: Season 2020 Episode 3
Our Way, Every Day

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
26m
Our Way, Every Day
25m

In this Point Special Rachael Hocking speaks with John Paterson, Aboriginal Medical Services Alliance Northern Territory CEO, and James Christian, NSW Aboriginal Land Council CEO, about the importance of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Community Controlled organisations. In these in-depth interviews, Rachael also discusses the need to strengthen service sectors to ensure the smooth delivery of Closing the Gap services, and why being included in the Coalition of Peaks is so valuable.

