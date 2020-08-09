The Point: Season 2020 Episode 5
Informing Our People

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs
24m
Play
Informing Our People
24m

In this Point Special Rachael Hocking speaks with Janine Mohamed, CEO of the Lowitja Institute, and Fiona Petersen, CEO of The Healing Foundation, about how to strengthen and support the Coalition of Peaks as they strive to change the parameters of the Closing the Gap reforms. In these in-depth interviews Rachael also discusses the need to ensure that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have good access to data and information on Closing the Gap and how to measure success.

All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2023 SBS