The Point : Season 2020 Episode 5 Informing Our People

News And Current Affairs, Current Affairs

24m

Play Informing Our People 24m

In this Point Special Rachael Hocking speaks with Janine Mohamed, CEO of the Lowitja Institute, and Fiona Petersen, CEO of The Healing Foundation, about how to strengthen and support the Coalition of Peaks as they strive to change the parameters of the Closing the Gap reforms. In these in-depth interviews Rachael also discusses the need to ensure that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have good access to data and information on Closing the Gap and how to measure success.