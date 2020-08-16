The Point : Season 2020 Episode 6 Housing

In this Point Special Rachael Hocking speaks with Jamie Lowe, the CEO of the National Native Title Council and Josie Douglas, the Executive Manager of the Northern Land Council, about how better quality and less crowded housing is necessary to improve outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. In this in-depth interview Rachael also explores the need for greater government investment in helping First Nations people realise the “Australian Dream” of home ownership.