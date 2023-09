Over The Black Dot : Season 2020 Episode 5 Koori Knockout Edition

Sport, Sport General

26m

George Rose, Timana Tahu and Dean Widders join special guest Andrew Fifita to analyse the 2018 Koori Knockout match between the Doonside Brown Bears and Newcastle Yowies. Bo De La Cruz turns the heat up with All Stars woman’s team manager Tanisha Stanton.

