Over The Black Dot : Season 2020 Episode 8 Koori Knockout Edition

Sport, Sport General

26m

This week on The Dot, George Rose, Timana Tahu and Dean Widders join special guest Lavina O'Mealey to talk the 2014 Koori Knockout Grand final match between Redfern All Blacks and Mindaribba Sisters.

Play Koori Knockout Edition 26m