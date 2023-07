Available Soon

Elder In Residence Oration 2023

Special, Public affairs, Factual, Culture & Society

52m 2023 English

Available in 2 days Watch from 9:33am on Sunday 9 July

Rhoda Roberts AO, a proud Widjabul Wieybal woman from the Bundjalung nation, delivers an oration as SBS's inaugural Elder in Residence.

Country : Australia Cast : Rhoda Roberts