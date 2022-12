From The Heart Of Our Nation: A Celebration

Special, Community, Music, Entertainment, Variety

2h 45m 2022 English

Play From The Heart Of Our Nation: A Celebration 2h 44m

NITV celebrates 10 years on the air with a music concert at Uluru featuring some of Australia's best Indigenous artists. Hosted by Wiradjuri man Luke Carroll and Whadjuk Noongar woman Narelda Jacobs.

Subtitles : English Country : Australia Cast : Luke Carroll, Narelda Jacobs