History Bites Back

Documentary, Factual, Culture & Society, Special

55m 2021 English

Trisha Morton-Thomas teams up with Elaine Crombie and Steven Oliver to have their say back at negative comments on social media. It's comical, self-aware, and not afraid to launch a rocket into taboo issues.

Available in 4 days 3 Oct at 11:30am

Subtitles : English Country : Australia Director : Trisha Morton-Thomas, Craig Anderson Advice : Coarse language