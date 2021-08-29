Incarceration Nation

Documentary, Factual, Special, History
1h 31m2021English
Incarceration Nation
1h 30m

An examination of the connection between relentless government intervention since colonisation to the trauma and disadvantage experiences by Indigenous Australians - the two key drivers of incarceration.

Subtitles:
繁體中文, Tiếng Việt, 简体中文, English, 한국어
Country:
Australia
Director:
Dean Gibson
Cast:
Keenan Mundine, Chelsea Watego, Vickie Roach, Teela Reid, Mick Gooda
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Violence
