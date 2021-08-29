Incarceration Nation

Documentary, Factual, Special, History

1h 31m 2021 English

An examination of the connection between relentless government intervention since colonisation to the trauma and disadvantage experiences by Indigenous Australians - the two key drivers of incarceration.

Subtitles : 繁體中文, Tiếng Việt, 简体中文, English, 한국어 Country : Australia Director : Dean Gibson Cast : Keenan Mundine, Chelsea Watego, Vickie Roach, Teela Reid, Mick Gooda Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Coarse language, Violence