Lousy Little Sixpence

Documentary

53m 1983 English

A look at how Aboriginal children were taken away from their families and given as servants to white employers as ruled by the Aborigines Protection Board in NSW in 1901.

Subtitles : English Country : Australia Director : Alec Morgan Cast : Margaret Tucker, Chicka Dixon