NAIDOC Awards Red Carpet

27m 2019 English

Aaron Fa'aosa and Rachael Hocking take in all the glitz and glamour as they host from the red carpet at the 2019 NAIDOC Awards in Canberra.

Country : Australia Cast : Aaron Fa'aoso, Rachael Hocking