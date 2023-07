Available Soon

The Dark Hobby

Special, Documentary, Nature, Animals, Pets, Factual, Culture & Society

54m English

Available in 3 days Watch from 11:45am on Sunday 30 July

Scientists and activists discuss the environmental impact of capturing exotic fish for aquariums and hobbyists, and what can be done to combat the dangerous poachers prowling the water.

Subtitles : English Country : USA Director : Paula Fouce Cast : Jonathan Balcombe Advice : Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts