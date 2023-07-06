The Darkside

Special, Drama, Documentary, Film
1h 31m2013EnglishExpires in 4 weeks
The Darkside
1h 31m

Director Warwick Thornton assembles a collection of poignant, sad, funny and absurd true ghost tales from across Australia, and brings them to life with some of Australia's most iconic actors as the storytellers.

Country:
Australia
Director:
Warwick Thornton
Cast:
Bryan Brown, Jack Charles, Brendan Cowell, Hakeem Davey, Sacha Horler, Claudia Karvan, Marcia Langton
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Drug references and/or drug use, Coarse language
