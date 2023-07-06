The Darkside
Director Warwick Thornton assembles a collection of poignant, sad, funny and absurd true ghost tales from across Australia, and brings them to life with some of Australia's most iconic actors as the storytellers.
Country:
Australia
Director:
Warwick Thornton
Cast:
Bryan Brown, Jack Charles, Brendan Cowell, Hakeem Davey, Sacha Horler, Claudia Karvan, Marcia Langton
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts, Drug references and/or drug use, Coarse language