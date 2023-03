Yalukit Wilam Ngargee

Comedy, Entertainment, Special, Music, Entertainment

58m 2015 English

Comedian Sean Choolburra takes us behind the scenes at the annual indigenous cultural festival Yalukit Wilam Ngargee. Held in St Kilda's O'Donnell Gardens, the festival showcases Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander music and arts.

Country : Australia Director : Kimba Thompson Cast : Sean Choolburra Advice : Coarse language