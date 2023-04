Arabian Inferno : Season 1 Episode 1 When the Rain Comes

The Arabian landscape is a virtually waterless desert where rain scarcely falls and animals endure blistering temperatures. But for three months every year, a remote region on the south west coast undergoes an astonishing transformation.