Around The Traps : Season 3 Episode 4 Tjungu Festival

Entertainment, Magazine, Entertainment

57m 2015 English

Play Tjungu Festival 57m

Join hosts Allan and Mayrah as they head to the Tjungu Festival at the Ayers Rock Resort. Tjungu meaning meeting or coming together in Pitjantjatjara, celebrates the best of Australian Indigenous culture in this annual 4 day event.