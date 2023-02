Aussie Bush Tales : Season 2 Episode 1 Billabong Ripple

10m 2018 English

Unaware of the crocodile lurking in the water, children go swimming in the billabong. Jarra grabs hold of a tree branch and pulls himself up to escape the crocodile chasing him.