Aussie Bush Tales : Season 2 Episode 2 Boiled Emu Eggs

11m 2018 English Expires in 3 months

Moort the Elder sends the children off to get him some food, but they return to him empty-handed. He demonstrates how they can find emu eggs. When they arrive, the eggs are already hatching.