Available Soon

Aussie Bush Tales : Season 2 Episode 4 Turtles Nest

Animated, Entertainment, Children, Childrens, Community

10m 2018 English

Available in 3 days Watch from 8:30pm on Friday 25 November

The children spend days walking towards the coast, looking forward to enjoying some oyster meat. When they finally reach the shore they discover a black pearl and a turtle nest.