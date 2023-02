Aussie Bush Tales : Season 2 Episode 6 Crocodile in a Swamp

Animated, Entertainment, Children, Childrens, Community

9m 2018 English Expires in 2 months

Play Crocodile in a Swamp 9m

Elder Moort tries to prove what an experienced hunter he is when he goes fishing with the kids. He positions himself on a log as he spots a turtle in the swamp, but the log starts to move beneath him.