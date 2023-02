Aussie Bush Tales : Season 2 Episode 8 Myth of the Bunyip

Animated, Entertainment, Children, Childrens, Community

11m 2018 English Expires in 2 months

Play Myth of the Bunyip 10m

Elder Moort tells the children that if they go near the ghostly bush they may see a bunyip, a creature they'd never heard about. They take his advice and stay overnight in a cave to see for themselves.