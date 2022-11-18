Barrumbi Kids: Season 1 Episode 2Gordons Boat
Barrumbi Kids: Season 1 Episode 2
Gordons Boat
Adventure, Children, Childrens, Comedy
25m2022English
Three turns out to be a crowd when the new kid in town, Gordon, comes between best friends Tomias and Dahlia.
Subtitles:
English
Country:
Australia
Directors:
Deborah Brown, Grant Brown, Ismail Khan, Justin Schneider
Cast:
Nick Bonson, Caitlin Hordern, Sherona Tiati, Zeallion Andrew, Ronan Bonson, Justine Clarke, Jacob Junior Nayinggul, Frances Djulibing, Adrienne Pickering, Christopher Sommers, Sophie Emberson-Bain, Finn Treacy, Dubs Yunupingu, Penelope Thomas, Stephen Mahy, Scott Hall
Advice:
Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts