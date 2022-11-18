Barrumbi Kids: Season 1 Episode 4
Actual Reality

Adventure, Children, Childrens, Comedy
25m2022English
Actual Reality
24m

Tomias, Dahlia, and Gordon are out on country doing a VR film shoot when they find reality colliding with virtual reality as things don't go to plan and they find themselves stranded.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
Australia
Directors:
Deborah Brown, Grant Brown, Ismail Khan, Justin Schneider
Cast:
Nick Bonson, Caitlin Hordern, Sherona Tiati, Zeallion Andrew, Ronan Bonson, Justine Clarke, Jacob Junior Nayinggul, Frances Djulibing, Adrienne Pickering, Christopher Sommers, Sophie Emberson-Bain, Finn Treacy, Dubs Yunupingu, Penelope Thomas, Stephen Mahy, Scott Hall
