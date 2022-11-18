Barrumbi Kids: Season 1 Episode 7Speech Comp
Barrumbi Kids: Season 1 Episode 7
Speech Comp
Comedy, Adventure, Children, Childrens
25m2022English
Dahlia and Tomias select the same subject for a school speech competition, and their research leads them on a quest for treasure that reveals Dahlia's connections to Mandjakkorl and danger.
Subtitles:
English, 简体中文
Country:
Australia
Directors:
Deborah Brown, Grant Brown, Ismail Khan, Justin Schneider
Cast:
Nick Bonson, Caitlin Hordern, Sherona Tiati, Zeallion Andrew, Ronan Bonson, Justine Clarke, Jacob Junior Nayinggul, Frances Djulibing, Adrienne Pickering, Christopher Sommers, Sophie Emberson-Bain, Finn Treacy, Dubs Yunupingu, Penelope Thomas, Stephen Mahy, Scott Hall