Barrumbi Kids: Season 1 Episode 7
Speech Comp

Comedy, Adventure, Children, Childrens
25m2022English
Speech Comp
25m

Dahlia and Tomias select the same subject for a school speech competition, and their research leads them on a quest for treasure that reveals Dahlia's connections to Mandjakkorl and danger.

Subtitles:
English, 简体中文
Country:
Australia
Directors:
Deborah Brown, Grant Brown, Ismail Khan, Justin Schneider
Cast:
Nick Bonson, Caitlin Hordern, Sherona Tiati, Zeallion Andrew, Ronan Bonson, Justine Clarke, Jacob Junior Nayinggul, Frances Djulibing, Adrienne Pickering, Christopher Sommers, Sophie Emberson-Bain, Finn Treacy, Dubs Yunupingu, Penelope Thomas, Stephen Mahy, Scott Hall
